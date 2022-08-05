See All Dermatologists in Terre Haute, IN
Ryan Patterson, NP

Dermatology
Ryan Patterson, NP is a Dermatologist in Terre Haute, IN. 

Ryan Patterson works at Biltmore Dermatology in Terre Haute, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Biltmore Dermatology
    1600 E Springhill Dr, Terre Haute, IN 47802 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 994-1404
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 3:30pm

Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Basal Cell Carcinoma

Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Aug 05, 2022
    I got my biopsy results today, and am relieved, no skin cancer! Once again, Dr.Ryan Patterson was excellent and is by far the most pleasant, professional, proactive, and educated dermatologist I've come by! He also addresses every concern of mine, not just what I'm there for that day. The staff is also amazing! Megan did a great job removing my stitches, and educating me on the products that can help my skin. There was no pressure on buying them, and I can't wait to try them! They offer several options to treat your skin concerns such as; Rosatia,, uneven skin texture and tone, under eye dark circles and puffiness, and list goes on! The price is great and they even have trial sizes. I like how you don't need an appointment to get them, and they are professional products with no worry of getting something old or tampered with like you do buying online or in the store. I highly recommend getting your skin products there! I can't say enough wonderful things about them!
    Katie — Aug 05, 2022
    About Ryan Patterson, NP

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1972669455
    Ryan Patterson, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ryan Patterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ryan Patterson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Ryan Patterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ryan Patterson works at Biltmore Dermatology in Terre Haute, IN. View the full address on Ryan Patterson’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Ryan Patterson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ryan Patterson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ryan Patterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ryan Patterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

