Dr. Ryan Nadolski, DC is a Chiropractor in Mission, KS.
Dr. Nadolski works at
HealthSource Sport & Spine5424 Johnson Dr, Mission, KS 66205 Directions (913) 399-7989
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have gone to many different chiropractors but Dr. Nadolski is by far my favorite. Unlike most chiropractors, he does not book appointments on top of each other, nor does he spend 5 minutes adjusting you and then say see you next week. He truly want to help you so that you don't have to come back and is are willing to spend as much time with you as you need to get better. He is very knowledgable and really good at his job. I would highly recommend him, and Health Source, to everyone I know.
About Dr. Ryan Nadolski, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1972925139
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas / Main Campus
