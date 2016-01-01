Ryan Ben Marinas accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ryan Ben Marinas, NP
Overview
Ryan Ben Marinas, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Sugar Land, TX.
Ryan Ben Marinas works at
Locations
-
1
Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital16655 Southwest Fwy, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 274-7117
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Ryan Ben Marinas?
About Ryan Ben Marinas, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1558526350
Frequently Asked Questions
Ryan Ben Marinas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ryan Ben Marinas works at
Ryan Ben Marinas has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Ryan Ben Marinas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ryan Ben Marinas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ryan Ben Marinas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.