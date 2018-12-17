Dr. Ryan Mallo, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mallo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Mallo, DNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ryan Mallo, DNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Big Rapids, MI.
Dr. Mallo works at
Locations
-
1
Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital Family Medicine - Big Rapids650 Linden St Ste 1, Big Rapids, MI 49307 Directions
-
2
Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital Family Medicine - Canadian Lakes8354 100th Ave Ste 2, Stanwood, MI 49346 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Cigna
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mallo is a great doctor! Down to earth, listens to you, takes his time, asks pertinent questions. Yes, I would recommend him!
About Dr. Ryan Mallo, DNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1992094403
