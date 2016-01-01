See All Nurse Practitioners in Dallas, TX
Ryan Oneil Lomeda, FNP-C Icon-share Share Profile

Ryan Oneil Lomeda, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Ryan Oneil Lomeda, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Dallas, TX. 

Ryan Oneil Lomeda works at Momentum Spine & Joint in Dallas, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Sonceria Roper
Sonceria Roper
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Momentum Spine and Joint
    9441 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy Ste 114, Dallas, TX 75243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 557-4111
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 12:30pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Ryan Oneil Lomeda?

Photo: Ryan Oneil Lomeda, FNP-C
How would you rate your experience with Ryan Oneil Lomeda, FNP-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Ryan Oneil Lomeda to family and friends

Ryan Oneil Lomeda's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Ryan Oneil Lomeda

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Ryan Oneil Lomeda, FNP-C.

About Ryan Oneil Lomeda, FNP-C

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1811541055
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Ryan Oneil Lomeda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Ryan Oneil Lomeda works at Momentum Spine & Joint in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Ryan Oneil Lomeda’s profile.

Ryan Oneil Lomeda has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Ryan Oneil Lomeda.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ryan Oneil Lomeda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ryan Oneil Lomeda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Ryan Oneil Lomeda, FNP-C?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.