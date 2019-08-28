Ryan Kruk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Ryan Kruk, PA-C
Ryan Kruk, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Pittsburgh, PA.
Squirrel Hill Health Center4516 Browns Hill Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15217 Directions (724) 601-9586
- Aetna
Ryan is my doctor. He is a very friendly, knowledgeable, and compassionate doctor. He really listens to your needs and pays attention to what is your concerns. He spends whatever time you may need.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1093185548
Ryan Kruk accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ryan Kruk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
