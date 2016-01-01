Dr. Hargreaves has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ryan Hargreaves, OD
Overview
Dr. Ryan Hargreaves, OD is an Optometrist in Hallandale Beach, FL.
Dr. Hargreaves works at
Locations
-
1
Braverman Eye Center1935 E Hallandale Beach Blvd, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009 Directions (954) 458-2112
-
2
Lawrence B Katzen MD901 N Congress Ave Ste 104, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 Directions (561) 732-8005Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Florida Vision Institute1050 SE Monterey Rd Ste 104, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 283-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hargreaves?
About Dr. Ryan Hargreaves, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1467580308
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hargreaves accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hargreaves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hargreaves works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hargreaves. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hargreaves.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hargreaves, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hargreaves appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.