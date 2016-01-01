Ryan Gambino, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ryan Gambino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Ryan Gambino, PA-C
Overview
Ryan Gambino, PA-C is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in North Kansas City, MO.
Ryan Gambino works at
Locations
-
1
Meritas Health Cardiothoracic Surgery2790 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 520B, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Ryan Gambino?
About Ryan Gambino, PA-C
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English
- Female
- 1508187873
Hospital Affiliations
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Ryan Gambino accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Ryan Gambino using Healthline FindCare.
Ryan Gambino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ryan Gambino works at
Ryan Gambino has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Ryan Gambino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ryan Gambino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ryan Gambino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.