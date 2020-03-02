See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Redding, CA
Ryan Frost, MA

Marriage & Family Therapy
5 (7)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Ryan Frost, MA is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Redding, CA. 

Ryan Frost works at Ryan Frost in Redding, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ryan Frost
    1484 Hartnell Ave Ste J, Redding, CA 96002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 604-4309
Check your insurance
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Mar 02, 2020
    Ryan is amazing. He has roughly 10 years of experience helping countless people through a myriad of issues. If you are considering seeing a therapist I couldn't personally recommend anyone better. Ryan can see you for what you are and help you to become who you want to be.
    Ethan — Mar 02, 2020
    Photo: Ryan Frost, MA
    About Ryan Frost, MA

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407005283
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ryan Frost has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Ryan Frost has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Ryan Frost. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ryan Frost.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ryan Frost, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ryan Frost appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

