Ryan Espenschied, MA
Overview
Ryan Espenschied, MA is a Marriage & Family Therapist in O Fallon, MO.
Locations
-
1
Behavioral Services1031 Peruque Crossing Ct, O Fallon, MO 63366 Directions (636) 887-3655Monday11:00am - 5:00pmTuesday10:00am - 5:00pmWednesday11:00am - 8:00pmThursday12:00pm - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Healthcare USA
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- MercyCare Health Plans
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
Ratings & Reviews
Patient, kind, concerned, objective, honest, sincere, trustworthy. Saw myself and my spouse as well as both of our teenagers. Highly recommend!
About Ryan Espenschied, MA
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1477711950
Education & Certifications
- California Polytechnic State University At San Luis Obispo
