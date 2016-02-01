See All Family And Marriage Counselors in O Fallon, MO
Marriage & Family Therapy
Accepting new patients
Overview

Ryan Espenschied, MA is a Marriage & Family Therapist in O Fallon, MO. 

Ryan Espenschied works at Counseling Services in O Fallon, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Behavioral Services
    1031 Peruque Crossing Ct, O Fallon, MO 63366 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 887-3655
    Monday
    11:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    11:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    12:00pm - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Affairs and Infidelity Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Codependency Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Trauma Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Healthcare USA
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Magellan Health Services
    • MercyCare Health Plans
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 01, 2016
    Patient, kind, concerned, objective, honest, sincere, trustworthy. Saw myself and my spouse as well as both of our teenagers. Highly recommend!
    St Louis, MO — Feb 01, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Ryan Espenschied, MA
    About Ryan Espenschied, MA

    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    • English
    • 1477711950
    Education & Certifications

    • California Polytechnic State University At San Luis Obispo
