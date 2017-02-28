See All Nurse Practitioners in Honolulu, HI
Ryan Erlenbach, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Ryan Erlenbach, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Honolulu, HI. 

Ryan Erlenbach works at Waikiki Health Center in Honolulu, HI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Waikiki Health Center
    277 Ohua Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 922-4787
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 28, 2017
    BEST. EVER. Truly, the absolute best doctoI've rever had. So kind, caring and cool, Ryan made me so comfortable and at ease he helped me treat long standing health issues I was too embarrassed to bring up with others. Without getting maudlin I have to say I think he is the best doctor I could have ever hoped for.
    T Rohal in Honolulu, HI — Feb 28, 2017
    Photo: Ryan Erlenbach, FNP
    About Ryan Erlenbach, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629474069
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ryan Erlenbach has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Ryan Erlenbach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ryan Erlenbach works at Waikiki Health Center in Honolulu, HI. View the full address on Ryan Erlenbach’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Ryan Erlenbach. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ryan Erlenbach.

