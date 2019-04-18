Dr. Ryan Ellwein, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellwein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Ellwein, OD
Overview
Dr. Ryan Ellwein, OD is an Optometrist in Sioux Falls, SD.
Dr. Ellwein works at
Locations
Ryan Ellwein Od PC3501 W 41st St Ste 110B, Sioux Falls, SD 57106 Directions (605) 271-9060
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ellwein is awesome! He is great with kids and very down to earth!
About Dr. Ryan Ellwein, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1801981030
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ellwein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ellwein accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ellwein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ellwein works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellwein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellwein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ellwein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ellwein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.