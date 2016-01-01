Dr. Ryan Edwards, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edwards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Edwards, OD
Overview
Dr. Ryan Edwards, OD is an Optometrist in Grand Rapids, MI. They completed their residency with Southern College of Optometry
Dr. Edwards works at
Locations
Grand Rapids3152 Peregrine Dr NE Ste C205, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions (616) 447-1444
Direct Mobile Vision Pllc3965 75th St, Aurora, IL 60504 Directions (815) 260-6884
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ryan Edwards, OD
- Optometry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Southern College of Optometry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edwards accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edwards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edwards has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edwards.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edwards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edwards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.