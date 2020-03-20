See All Neurosurgeons in Buffalo, NY
Dr. Ryan Denhaese, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Ryan Denhaese, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (22)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Ryan Denhaese, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Kenmore Mercy Hospital.

Dr. Denhaese works at Axis Neurosurgery and Spine of Wny Pllc in Buffalo, NY with other offices in Olean, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Herniated Disc Surgery and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Neurosurgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Peter Rasmussen, MD
Dr. Peter Rasmussen, MD
10 (6)
View Profile
Dr. Pablo Recinos, MD
Dr. Pablo Recinos, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Sean Nagel, MD
Dr. Sean Nagel, MD
8 (7)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Locations

  1. 1
    Axis Neurosurgery and Spine of Wny Pllc
    19 Limestone Dr Ste 11, Buffalo, NY 14221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 634-3500
  2. 2
    Audiology Solutions Pllc
    535 Main St, Olean, NY 14760 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 634-3500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kenmore Mercy Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc Surgery
Spinal Stenosis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc Surgery
Spinal Stenosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Denhaese?

    Mar 20, 2020
    By the time my husband went to see Dr. DenHaese he was in extreme pain. He wanted relief but he also wanted to understand the various options available to him. Dr. DenHaese was patient with our many questions and helped us understand what we could expect before and after surgery. Within days of his surgery my husband no longer needed pain medication. The staff at the office is exceptional. Thank you Axis.
    Marilla, NY — Mar 20, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ryan Denhaese, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ryan Denhaese, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Denhaese to family and friends

    Dr. Denhaese's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Denhaese

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ryan Denhaese, MD.

    About Dr. Ryan Denhaese, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356563381
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ryan Denhaese, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Denhaese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Denhaese has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Denhaese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Denhaese has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Herniated Disc Surgery and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Denhaese on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Denhaese. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Denhaese.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Denhaese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Denhaese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ryan Denhaese, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.