Ryan Day, LPC
Overview
Ryan Day, LPC is a Counselor in Atlanta, GA.
Ryan Day works at
Locations
The Healing Center for Change, LLC.1827 Powers Ferry Rd SE Bldg 14, Atlanta, GA 30339 Directions (678) 800-1329
Hospital Affiliations
- Grady Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Magellan Health Services
- Self Pay
- Tricare
- Value Options
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Day’s counseling for those in need is one I honestly would recommend without hesitation. Great down to earth brother who is compassionate and committed to listening. He has keen knowledge of professional skills when it comes to helping those that are in need of counseling or just wanting to heard. I appreciate Dr. Day expertise and recommend his therapy to anyone.
About Ryan Day, LPC
- Counseling
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Ryan Day has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Ryan Day accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ryan Day has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Ryan Day. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ryan Day.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ryan Day, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ryan Day appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.