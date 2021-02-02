See All Clinical Psychologists in University Place, WA
Overview

Ryan Coon, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in University Place, WA. 

Ryan Coon works at RAINIER ASSOCIATES in University Place, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rainier Associates Partnership
    5909 ORCHARD ST W, University Place, WA 98467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 475-6021
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Feb 02, 2021
    Dr. Ryan Coon is a caring psychologist, he is a great listener and I like how he will share his own experiences that relate to what you may be going though to validate that you are not alone in your felling or thoughts. He is very personable so he makes you feel comfortable sharing your feelings. I just recently seen him after not seeing him for a couple years and he welcomed me back with warmth. He has been wonderful in helping me with my struggles that life has thrown at me. I so much appreciate him.
    Christena l Dotloe — Feb 02, 2021
    About Ryan Coon, PSY

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396986402
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ryan Coon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Ryan Coon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ryan Coon works at RAINIER ASSOCIATES in University Place, WA. View the full address on Ryan Coon’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Ryan Coon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ryan Coon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ryan Coon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ryan Coon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

