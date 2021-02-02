Ryan Coon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Ryan Coon, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Ryan Coon, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in University Place, WA.
Locations
Rainier Associates Partnership5909 ORCHARD ST W, University Place, WA 98467 Directions (253) 475-6021
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ryan Coon is a caring psychologist, he is a great listener and I like how he will share his own experiences that relate to what you may be going though to validate that you are not alone in your felling or thoughts. He is very personable so he makes you feel comfortable sharing your feelings. I just recently seen him after not seeing him for a couple years and he welcomed me back with warmth. He has been wonderful in helping me with my struggles that life has thrown at me. I so much appreciate him.
About Ryan Coon, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1396986402
Frequently Asked Questions
Ryan Coon accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ryan Coon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Ryan Coon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ryan Coon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ryan Coon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ryan Coon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.