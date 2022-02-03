See All Family Doctors in Salisbury, NC
Ryan Cannici, AGPCNP Icon-share Share Profile

Ryan Cannici, AGPCNP

Family Medicine
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Ryan Cannici, AGPCNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Salisbury, NC. 

Ryan Cannici works at Novant Health Primary Care Salisbury in Salisbury, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Primary Care Salisbury
    1904 Jake Alexander Blvd W Ste 303, Salisbury, NC 28147 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2441

Ratings & Reviews

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Ryan Cannici?

Feb 03, 2022
Ryan was very welcoming, knowledgeable and reassuring. I would recommend him to all those in need of assistance.
— Feb 03, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Ryan Cannici, AGPCNP
How would you rate your experience with Ryan Cannici, AGPCNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Ryan Cannici to family and friends

Ryan Cannici's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Ryan Cannici

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Ryan Cannici, AGPCNP.

About Ryan Cannici, AGPCNP

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1477198091
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Ryan Cannici, AGPCNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ryan Cannici is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Ryan Cannici has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Ryan Cannici has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Ryan Cannici works at Novant Health Primary Care Salisbury in Salisbury, NC. View the full address on Ryan Cannici’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Ryan Cannici. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ryan Cannici.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ryan Cannici, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ryan Cannici appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.