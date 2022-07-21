See All Nurse Practitioners in Fresno, CA
Ryan Burdick, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Ryan Burdick, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fresno, CA. 

Ryan Burdick works at Family Medicine Health Center in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kuwamoto Chiropractic Clinic
    2384 E Gettysburg Ave, Fresno, CA 93726 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 233-0335

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Ryan Burdick, FNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1881970572
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

