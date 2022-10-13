See All Nurse Practitioners in San Diego, CA
Ryan Bolt, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Ryan Bolt, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in San Diego, CA. 

Ryan Bolt works at Genesee Medical Group in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Genesee Medical Group Inc.
    7830 Clairemont Mesa Blvd Ste 100, San Diego, CA 92111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 268-1111

Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Oct 13, 2022
I’ve been seeing Ryan for over a year now and when I first went to him, it was my first time taking medication for depression/anxiety and I was skeptical of how our conversation would go. Over a year later and I couldn’t be happier to have found Ryan as my Psychiatric NP. He LISTENS to everything you say and all of your concerns. He is kind and down to earth and he doesn’t just talk medication. If you need a moment to vent about whatever life is currently throwing at you, he’s there and he listens to you.
About Ryan Bolt, FNP-C

  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
  • English
  • 1639679822
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Ryan Bolt, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ryan Bolt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Ryan Bolt has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Ryan Bolt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Ryan Bolt works at Genesee Medical Group in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Ryan Bolt’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Ryan Bolt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ryan Bolt.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ryan Bolt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ryan Bolt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

