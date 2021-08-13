Dr. Ryan Barnes, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barnes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Barnes, DNP
Overview
Dr. Ryan Barnes, DNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Millersville, MD.
Dr. Barnes works at
Locations
Shipley's Choice8601 Veterans Hwy Ste 111, Millersville, MD 21108 Directions (410) 553-2900
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Ryan was professional yet personable, thorough, and very caring. He listened and gave suggestions, and didn’t rush me out of the office. Highly recommend!!!!
About Dr. Ryan Barnes, DNP
- Family Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Salisbury University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barnes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
