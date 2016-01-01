Ruthanne Rhoads has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ruthanne Rhoads, LPC
Overview
Ruthanne Rhoads, LPC is a Counselor in La Pine, OR.
Ruthanne Rhoads works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
La Pine School Based Health Center51605 Coach Rd, La Pine, OR 97739 Directions (541) 322-7500
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Ruthanne Rhoads?
About Ruthanne Rhoads, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1083954598
Frequently Asked Questions
Ruthanne Rhoads works at
Ruthanne Rhoads has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Ruthanne Rhoads.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ruthanne Rhoads, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ruthanne Rhoads appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.