Ruthann Ward has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Ruthann Ward, LMHC
Overview
Ruthann Ward, LMHC is a Counselor in Aventura, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 2999 NE 191st St Ste 702, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 231-8787
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Ruthann Ward?
About Ruthann Ward, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1255482717
Frequently Asked Questions
Ruthann Ward accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ruthann Ward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Ruthann Ward. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ruthann Ward.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ruthann Ward, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ruthann Ward appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.