Ruthann Longo, MA

Counseling
4 (4)
Overview

Ruthann Longo, MA is a Counselor in Clifton, NJ. 

Ruthann Longo works at Northeast Family Services of New Jersey Inc. in Clifton, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northeast Family Services of New Jersey Inc.
    1149 Bloomfield Ave, Clifton, NJ 07012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 365-2300
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 18, 2020
    RuthAnn is the best! She has helped our family immeasurably these past few years. I have seen several therapists over time, and she is by far my favorite. She takes the time to listen, she reframes things, offers suggestions, remembers everything the next time you go, is willing to work with the whole family,... what more could you want? She relates very well to teens and their families. I recommend her to my adolescent patients all the time (I am Pediatrician).
    Debbie Salanon — May 18, 2020
    About Ruthann Longo, MA

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528131125
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ruthann Longo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Ruthann Longo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ruthann Longo works at Northeast Family Services of New Jersey Inc. in Clifton, NJ. View the full address on Ruthann Longo’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Ruthann Longo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ruthann Longo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ruthann Longo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ruthann Longo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.