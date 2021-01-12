Ruth Sponsler, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ruth Sponsler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Ruth Sponsler, MA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Ruth Sponsler, MA is a Counselor in Swansea, IL.
Ruth Sponsler works at
Locations
Lori A. Lehr Ms Lcpc520 Fullerton Rd Ste B, Swansea, IL 62226 Directions (618) 277-6770
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Ruth is a good listener. You can tell because later she will bring up things that you talked about. I recommend her to anyone looking for a good counselor.
About Ruth Sponsler, MA
- Counseling
- English
- 1649260860
Frequently Asked Questions
Ruth Sponsler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Ruth Sponsler accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ruth Sponsler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Ruth Sponsler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ruth Sponsler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ruth Sponsler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ruth Sponsler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.