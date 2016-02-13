Dr. Prevor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruth Prevor, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ruth Prevor, PHD is a Psychologist in Aventura, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 17071 W Dixie Hwy, Aventura, FL 33160 Directions (305) 680-9544
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome and life changing. I will never be the same again. I now have a new life. She provided me with unbelievable sights into my true self and motives. I am not ready to win. Nothing can stop me from being happy any more.
About Dr. Ruth Prevor, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1932181344
