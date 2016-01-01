Ruth Kriz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Ruth Kriz, APRN
Ruth Kriz, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Washington, DC.
- 1 2604 Connecticut Ave Nw, Washington, DC 20008 Directions (202) 714-2415
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1386766574
Ruth Kriz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Ruth Kriz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ruth Kriz.
