Dr. Kraus has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruth Kraus, PHD
Overview
Dr. Ruth Kraus, PHD is a Psychologist in Northbrook, IL.
Dr. Kraus works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Brooke Kayman Fox Inc.950 Skokie Blvd Ste 305, Northbrook, IL 60062 Directions (847) 559-0595
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kraus?
About Dr. Ruth Kraus, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1902006703
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kraus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kraus works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kraus. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kraus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kraus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kraus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.