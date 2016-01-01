Dr. Kauffold has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruth Kauffold, PHD
Overview
Dr. Ruth Kauffold, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Centerville, OH.
Dr. Kauffold works at
Locations
-
1
Agape Counseling Center LLC175 S Main St, Centerville, OH 45458 Directions (937) 434-0540
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ruth Kauffold, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1447264833
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kauffold accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kauffold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kauffold. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kauffold.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kauffold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kauffold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.