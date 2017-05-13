Dr. Ruth Jonas, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jonas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ruth Jonas, PHD
Overview
Dr. Ruth Jonas, PHD is a Psychologist in New York, NY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 200 E 33rd St Apt 2J, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 684-2721
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Best psychologist I have seen. Compassionate, caring, great listener that provides good insight and solutions.
About Dr. Ruth Jonas, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1164585816
Frequently Asked Questions
