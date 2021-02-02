See All Nurse Practitioners in Kingman, AZ
Ruth Fowler

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.5 (18)
Overview

Ruth Fowler is a Nurse Practitioner in Kingman, AZ. 

Ruth Fowler works at Sycamore Avenue Medical Center in Kingman, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mohave Primary Care
    975 Sycamore Ave, Kingman, AZ 86409 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 692-1900
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Feb 02, 2021
    Elaine flower is the best damn doctor I’ve had in 30 years and I was HMO’d in Cali, I got a bottle and when I moved to Texas and I came out here and couldn’t get a doctor doctor she took me in she’s playing your spirit she’s smart she’s quick and all you naysayers better STF you because you’re just get a little bit of power and he got a wreck somebody over the coals Dontcha you’re liars I don’t say anything that’s not true and I will stand behind my words in any posture think on that.
    Amber Crooks — Feb 02, 2021
    About Ruth Fowler

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639339179
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ruth Fowler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Ruth Fowler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ruth Fowler works at Sycamore Avenue Medical Center in Kingman, AZ. View the full address on Ruth Fowler’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Ruth Fowler. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ruth Fowler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ruth Fowler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ruth Fowler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

