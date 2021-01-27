Ruth Combs, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ruth Combs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Ruth Combs, APRN
Offers telehealth
Ruth Combs, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in London, KY.
William J Lester MD Psc195 Commercial Dr Ste 98, London, KY 40744 Directions (606) 878-1219
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ruth Ann is very thorough. She doesn’t rush through an appointment and her bedside manner is phenomenal. I always recommend her to someone looking for a new doctor.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1912092537
Ruth Combs has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Ruth Combs accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ruth Combs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ruth Combs works at
12 patients have reviewed Ruth Combs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ruth Combs.
