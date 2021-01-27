See All Nurse Practitioners in London, KY
Ruth Combs, APRN Icon-share Share Profile

Ruth Combs, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Ruth Combs, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in London, KY. 

Ruth Combs works at Kentucky Family Practice in London, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Joseph London
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Carmel Hensley, APRN
Carmel Hensley, APRN
10 (1)
View Profile
Robin House, APRN
Robin House, APRN
8 (8)
View Profile
Teresa Young, APRN
Teresa Young, APRN
10 (4)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Joseph London.

Locations

  1. 1
    William J Lester MD Psc
    195 Commercial Dr Ste 98, London, KY 40744 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (606) 878-1219
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Ruth Combs?

    Jan 27, 2021
    Ruth Ann is very thorough. She doesn’t rush through an appointment and her bedside manner is phenomenal. I always recommend her to someone looking for a new doctor.
    Shaunda — Jan 27, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Ruth Combs, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Ruth Combs, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Ruth Combs to family and friends

    Ruth Combs' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Ruth Combs

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Ruth Combs, APRN.

    About Ruth Combs, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912092537
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ruth Combs, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ruth Combs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ruth Combs has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Ruth Combs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ruth Combs works at Kentucky Family Practice in London, KY. View the full address on Ruth Combs’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Ruth Combs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ruth Combs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ruth Combs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ruth Combs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Ruth Combs, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.