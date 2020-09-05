See All Nurse Practitioners in Pembroke Pines, FL
Ruth Catignas

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (10)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Ruth Catignas is a Nurse Practitioner in Pembroke Pines, FL. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    501 Nw 179 Avenue Doctors Plus Ctrs, Pembroke Pines, FL 33029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 442-2828
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 05, 2020
    I consider it a blessing I got connected to Dr. Ruth Catignas through a precautionary Covid test for work. I liked her so much, I made her my primary care physician and saw her for my annual physical, where she noticed a lump on my thyroid right away. Further testing was done right away, and fast-forward to today, I am healing well from a total thyroidectomy done by the surgeon she recommended and helped me get set up with. I will be forever grateful for her and her compassion.
    Rebecca Rocuant — Sep 05, 2020
    Photo: Ruth Catignas
    About Ruth Catignas

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285804682
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ruth Catignas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Ruth Catignas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Ruth Catignas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ruth Catignas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ruth Catignas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ruth Catignas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

