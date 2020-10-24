Dr. Ball has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruth Ball, PHD
Overview
Dr. Ruth Ball, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Charlottesville, VA.
Dr. Ball works at
Locations
Ruth M Ball Phd LLC233 Hydraulic Ridge Rd Ste 204, Charlottesville, VA 22901 Directions (434) 979-5783
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
knowledgable and empathetic
About Dr. Ruth Ball, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1811089436
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ball accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ball has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ball works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ball. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ball.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ball, there are benefits to both methods.