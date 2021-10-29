See All Neurologists in Great Neck, NY
Dr. Russell Surasky, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Russell Surasky, DO

Neurology
5 (83)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Russell Surasky, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital, North Shore University Hospital Syosset and Plainview Hospital.

Dr. Surasky works at Champaign Dental Group in Great Neck, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Neurology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Steven Tversky, DO
Dr. Steven Tversky, DO
10 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Reza Zarnegar, DO
Dr. Reza Zarnegar, DO
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Dev Mehta, DO
Dr. Dev Mehta, DO
10 (1)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.

Locations

  1. 1
    Surasky Neurologic Center for Addiction
    15 Barstow Rd, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 487-9414

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital
  • North Shore University Hospital Syosset
  • Plainview Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Benzodiazepine Abuse
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Benzodiazepine Abuse

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Benzodiazepine Abuse Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Hallucinogen Dependence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Marijuana Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Suboxone® Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Xanax Withdrawal Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 83 ratings
Patient Ratings (83)
5 Star
(79)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Surasky?

Oct 29, 2021
Best doctor I ever had. He takes the time to listen. Hes the only psychiatrist who was able to find the right combination of medications. I cant thank him enough. Ive been hoping to feel just stable for years and now thanks to dr. Surasky I finally feel stabilized and can function and focus all things depression took from me. Highly recommended! Grateful for his help.
James M — Oct 29, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Russell Surasky, DO
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Russell Surasky, DO?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Surasky to family and friends

Dr. Surasky's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Surasky

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Russell Surasky, DO.

About Dr. Russell Surasky, DO

Specialties
  • Neurology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 13 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1538484647
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • North Shore/Long Island Jewish
Residency
Internship
  • Queens Hospital Center-Internal Medicine
Internship
Medical Education
  • New York College of Osteopathic Medicine
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Addiction Medicine and Neurology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Russell Surasky, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Surasky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Surasky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Surasky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Surasky works at Champaign Dental Group in Great Neck, NY. View the full address on Dr. Surasky’s profile.

83 patients have reviewed Dr. Surasky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Surasky.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Surasky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Surasky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Russell Surasky, DO?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.