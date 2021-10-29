Dr. Russell Surasky, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Surasky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russell Surasky, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Russell Surasky, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital, North Shore University Hospital Syosset and Plainview Hospital.
Dr. Surasky works at
Locations
-
1
Surasky Neurologic Center for Addiction15 Barstow Rd, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 487-9414
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital Syosset
- Plainview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Surasky?
Best doctor I ever had. He takes the time to listen. Hes the only psychiatrist who was able to find the right combination of medications. I cant thank him enough. Ive been hoping to feel just stable for years and now thanks to dr. Surasky I finally feel stabilized and can function and focus all things depression took from me. Highly recommended! Grateful for his help.
About Dr. Russell Surasky, DO
- Neurology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1538484647
Education & Certifications
- North Shore/Long Island Jewish
- Queens Hospital Center-Internal Medicine
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Addiction Medicine and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Surasky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Surasky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Surasky works at
83 patients have reviewed Dr. Surasky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Surasky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Surasky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Surasky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.