Dr. Rottacker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Russell Rottacker, DC
Overview
Dr. Russell Rottacker, DC is a Chiropractor in Manteca, CA.
Dr. Rottacker works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Athena Medical Center for Women Inc.321 Cherry Ln, Manteca, CA 95337 Directions (209) 824-8160
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rottacker?
Dr. Rottacker is absolutely amazing. He truly cares about your physical well being. He sits down and talks with you to get a full picture of your health. My back was a mess, I was crawling with my hands up a wall to get out of bed. He took excellent care of me and got me back on my feet in no time and more importantly ..out of pain.
About Dr. Russell Rottacker, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1215900238
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rottacker accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rottacker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rottacker works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rottacker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rottacker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rottacker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rottacker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.