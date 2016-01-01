Russell Pullen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Russell Pullen, PA
Overview
Russell Pullen, PA is a Physician Assistant in Glendale, AZ.
Russell Pullen works at
Locations
Arizona Otolaryngology Consultants Glendale Office5750 W Thunderbird Rd Ste A100, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (602) 938-3205
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Russell Pullen, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1558381129
