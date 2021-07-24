Overview

Dr. Russell Meccia, DC is a Sports Medicine Chiropractor in Roswell, GA. They specialize in Chiropractic Sports Medicine, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus.



Dr. Meccia works at Specialized Chiropractic And Wellness Center, LLC in Roswell, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.