Dr. Russell Koch, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russell Koch, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Russell Koch, PHD is a Psychologist in Norman, OK.
Dr. Koch works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Terri Stonehocker MD PLLC820 Wall St, Norman, OK 73069 Directions (405) 928-2044
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Koch?
No doctor has ever treated me with more dignity and respect than Dr. Koch. He actively listens instead of just scribbling notes the whole time. He genuinely cares for his patients and it shows. He works around my schedule instead of expecting me to work around his. There isn't a single negative thing I can think of to say about Dr. Koch. He is awesome, as a human being and as a therapist.
About Dr. Russell Koch, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1275630410
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koch works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Koch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.