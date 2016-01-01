Dr. Russell Kawakami, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kawakami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russell Kawakami, PHD
Overview
Dr. Russell Kawakami, PHD is a Counselor in Atlanta, GA.
Locations
A&i Healthcare3330 Cumberland Blvd SE Ste 500, Atlanta, GA 30339 Directions (404) 889-2300
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Russell Kawakami, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1851610695
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kawakami accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kawakami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kawakami has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kawakami.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kawakami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kawakami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.