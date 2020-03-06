See All Nurse Practitioners in Salem, OR
Russell Huffman, PMHNP-BC Icon-share Share Profile

Russell Huffman, PMHNP-BC

Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Russell Huffman, PMHNP-BC is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Salem, OR. 

Russell Huffman works at Salem Health Medical Clinic in Salem, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    WVP Boulder Creek
    2485 12th St Se, Salem, OR 97302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 363-8047

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Autism Spectrum Disorders
Bipolar Disorder
Anxiety
Autism Spectrum Disorders
Bipolar Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Spectrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Choice Health
    • Moda Health
    • Willamette Valley Community Health (WVCH)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Russell Huffman?

    Mar 06, 2020
    Russ is THE best mental health provider I've ever been to. He knows his specialty! He is friendly, always willing to answer questions, and is super personable. I would recommend him to anyone.
    — Mar 06, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Russell Huffman, PMHNP-BC
    How would you rate your experience with Russell Huffman, PMHNP-BC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Russell Huffman to family and friends

    Russell Huffman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Russell Huffman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Russell Huffman, PMHNP-BC.

    About Russell Huffman, PMHNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851776835
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Oregon Health & Science University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Russell Huffman, PMHNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Russell Huffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Russell Huffman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Russell Huffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Russell Huffman works at Salem Health Medical Clinic in Salem, OR. View the full address on Russell Huffman’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Russell Huffman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Russell Huffman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Russell Huffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Russell Huffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Russell Huffman, PMHNP-BC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.