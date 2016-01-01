Dr. Grieger II has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Russell Grieger II, PHD
Overview
Dr. Russell Grieger II, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Charlottesville, VA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1924 Arlington Blvd Ste 206, Charlottesville, VA 22903 Directions (434) 296-0606
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grieger II?
About Dr. Russell Grieger II, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1366532640
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grieger II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grieger II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Grieger II. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grieger II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grieger II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grieger II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.