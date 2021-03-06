Dr. Russell Crosier, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crosier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russell Crosier, OD
Overview
Dr. Russell Crosier, OD is an Optometrist in Arlington, TX.
Dr. Crosier works at
Locations
Arlington Vision Care5425 Matlock Rd Ste 100, Arlington, TX 76018 Directions (817) 557-4100
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Crosier and his staff are professional , friendly, easy to communicate with.
About Dr. Russell Crosier, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1104919059
