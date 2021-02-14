See All Cardiologists in Lexington, KY
Russell Crawford, APRN Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Russell Crawford, APRN

Cardiology
5 (10)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Russell Crawford, APRN is a Cardiology Specialist in Lexington, KY. 

Russell Crawford works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Cardiology in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Joseph Hospital
Compare with other Cardiology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Richard Blake, MD
Dr. Richard Blake, MD
8 (4)
View Profile
Dr. Samy Elayi, MD
Dr. Samy Elayi, MD
6 (4)
View Profile
Dr. Michael Schaeffer, MD
Dr. Michael Schaeffer, MD
8 (10)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Joseph Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Cardiology/EP
    1401 Harrodsburg Rd Ste A300, Lexington, KY 40504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 276-4429
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph East
  • Saint Joseph Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Atrial Fibrillation
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiovascular Disease
Atrial Fibrillation
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiovascular Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Russell Crawford?

    Feb 14, 2021
    Wonderful care, really works hard to help his patients.
    Ashley Brooke Durham — Feb 14, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Russell Crawford, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Russell Crawford, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Russell Crawford to family and friends

    Russell Crawford's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Russell Crawford

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Russell Crawford, APRN.

    About Russell Crawford, APRN

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225427388
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Russell Crawford, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Russell Crawford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Russell Crawford has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Russell Crawford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Russell Crawford works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Cardiology in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Russell Crawford’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Russell Crawford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Russell Crawford.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Russell Crawford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Russell Crawford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Russell Crawford, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.