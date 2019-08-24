Dr. Russell Chambless, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chambless is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russell Chambless, OD
Overview
Dr. Russell Chambless, OD is an Optometrist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Optometry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Optometry. They graduated from Southern College of Optometry.
Dr. Chambless works at
Locations
Chambless Eye Care LLC6501 Peake Rd Ste 1200, Macon, GA 31210 Directions (478) 405-7474
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chambless and his staff are great! They are very patient and understanding. They are willing to go the extra mile to make sure that your vision is as clear as possible. I would most certainly recommend!
About Dr. Russell Chambless, OD
- Optometry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1396968566
Education & Certifications
- Clayton Eye Center
- Southern College of Optometry
- Georgia Southern University
- Optometry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chambless has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chambless accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chambless has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chambless. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chambless.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chambless, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chambless appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.