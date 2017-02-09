Russ Hansen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Russ Hansen
Russ Hansen is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Chico, CA.
Youth for Change--chico766 East Ave, Chico, CA 95926 Directions (530) 872-3896
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
I would recommend Russ to friends and family. I have been to a few others concerning the death of my husband and a child's illness. He is by far the best. He doesn't waste time psychologically leading you around. I always feel like we are partners in my psych health. He never treats me as just a recipient.
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1225180607
Russ Hansen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Russ Hansen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Russ Hansen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Russ Hansen.
