Ruslana Shargorodskaya, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients
Ruslana Shargorodskaya, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY. 

Ruslana Shargorodskaya works at CUMC Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CUMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic
    622 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 305-5020

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1013301589
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ruslana Shargorodskaya, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ruslana Shargorodskaya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ruslana Shargorodskaya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ruslana Shargorodskaya works at CUMC Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic in New York, NY. View the full address on Ruslana Shargorodskaya’s profile.

    Ruslana Shargorodskaya has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Ruslana Shargorodskaya.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ruslana Shargorodskaya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ruslana Shargorodskaya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

