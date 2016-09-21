Dr. Gelish has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rudette Gelish, PHD
Overview
Dr. Rudette Gelish, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Manhattan Beach, CA.
Locations
- 1 2100 N Sepulveda Blvd Ste 26, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 Directions (310) 871-5301
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
She helped me through a divorce..so grateful.
About Dr. Rudette Gelish, PHD
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1184838823
