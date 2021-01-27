See All Ophthalmologists in Griffin, GA
Dr. Ruchi Gandhi, OD

Ophthalmology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Ruchi Gandhi, OD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Griffin, GA. 

Dr. Gandhi works at Takle Eye Group - Griffin - Parent in Griffin, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Takle Eye Group
    646 S 8th St, Griffin, GA 30224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 645-8315
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Color Blindness
Contact Lens Exams
Contact Lens Fitting Services
Color Blindness
Contact Lens Exams
Contact Lens Fitting Services

Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma - Iridogoniodysgenesia Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Cigna
    • Davis Vision
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Novitas Solutions, Inc.
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Sunshine Health
    • Superior Vision

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 27, 2021
    In and out quickly.
    — Jan 27, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Ruchi Gandhi, OD
    About Dr. Ruchi Gandhi, OD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306214655
    NPI Number
