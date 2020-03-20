See All Nurse Practitioners in Nicholasville, KY
Ruby Leach, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Ruby Leach, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Nicholasville, KY. 

Ruby Leach works at Baptist Health Medical Group Internal Medicine & Pediatrics in Nicholasville, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Group Internal Medicine & Pediatrics
    100 Providence Way Ste 200, Nicholasville, KY 40356 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Lexington

Ratings & Reviews

About Ruby Leach, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1376637942
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

