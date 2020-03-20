Ruby Leach, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ruby Leach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Ruby Leach, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Ruby Leach, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Nicholasville, KY.
Ruby Leach works at
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Internal Medicine & Pediatrics100 Providence Way Ste 200, Nicholasville, KY 40356 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
Ratings & Reviews
RN Leach was my PCP through medicaid for a year before moving out of state. To this date, she has been the most thorough, patient, knowledgeable, and kind health professional that I have worked with. She challenged me to make better health decisions on my behalf, such as by going on PreP. She knew all the tests, insurance claims, and complexities through all this that my current PCPs out of state are struggling with. She always apologizes if she is running late, and still manages to not make me feel rushed. Her compassion and depth of knowledge for ensuring that her patients can afford their treatments and have proper referrals is next-level, and most MDs could take a lesson from her in balancing efficient professionalism with true humanity and dignity. If I ever find myself moving back to Nicholasville, I hope there is room in her clinic for me because I would trust no one else in KY with my medical well-being.
About Ruby Leach, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1376637942
