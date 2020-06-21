See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Irvine, CA
Rubina Albader, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Rubina Albader, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Irvine, CA. 

Rubina Albader works at Rubina Albader in Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rubina Albader
    19742 MacArthur Blvd Ste 235, Irvine, CA 92612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 433-8754
    Tuesday
    10:30am - 8:30pm
    Thursday
    10:30am - 8:30pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 21, 2020
    Rubina helped me look at issues from a new perspective and in doing so helped me gain more insight and put into practice more positive and beneficial strategies. As a result, I can honestly say that my life and how I deal with personal obstacles have improved significantly.
    — Jun 21, 2020
    About Rubina Albader, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427273358
    NPI Number
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rubina Albader, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rubina Albader is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Rubina Albader has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Rubina Albader has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rubina Albader works at Rubina Albader in Irvine, CA. View the full address on Rubina Albader’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Rubina Albader. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rubina Albader.

